DU entry exams proposed on Jun 3

The Deans' Committee of Dhaka University on Wednesday proposed that the honours admission test to be held on June 3 for the academic year 2021-2022.

The minimum requirement for taking the admissions test has been reduced.

The date was set at a meeting presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The final decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting of General Admission Committee tomorrow, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, confirmed.

According to multiple sources, the Deans' Committee has proposed holding admission test of Unit-Ga under business faculty on June 3, Unit-Kha under arts faculty on June 4 and Unit-Ka and Unit-Gha under science faculty on June 10 and 11.

Besides, it recommended June 17 for holding Unit-Cha entry test under fine arts faculty on June 17.

Submission of admission fee will begin on April 20 and will continue till May 10.









