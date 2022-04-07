First telecom tower of country will be at Tejgaon

Country's first telecom tower will be set up at Bangladesh Telecommunications Limited's own place near the Tejgaon Satrasta in the city.

The Finance Ministry approved the installation of the flagship tower on April 4.

The construction of the tower will occupy three buildings, at a cost of thousands of crores of takas with BTCL's own funds.

The Department of Architecture of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) has already laid down a guideline for the building. The consultant recruitment process is now underway.

BTCL Managing Director Dr. Rafiqul Matin confirmed that an open tender will be called for the construction of the buildings, also for the building design.

The buildings will also have the office spaces for all telecom operators and internet service providers of the country, he added.

However, the BTCL chief did not agree to disclose those issues earlier.

According to the approved plan, he further said we hope that the country's first flagship telecom tower will be built within 5 years.









