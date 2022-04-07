BNP leader Ishraque arrested



Police arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain for distributing leaflets protesting against price hikes of essentials in Mothijheel area of the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

He was arrested in a case under the Special Powers Act of Motijheel Police Station of 2020 and was produced before the court. The court denied him bail and ordered to send him to jail.

On Wednesday morning he went to Motijheel to take part in the leaflet distribution programme of the BNP's ally Sramik Dal.

The Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the Sramik Dal launched the programme against the government's failure to curb the unbridled rise in prices of essential commodities and the corruption of the ruling party syndicate.

Motijheel police arrested Ishraque from Shapla Chattar area and produced before court.

At that time, his lawyer applied for bail. On the other hand, the state lawyer opposes bail. After hearing both sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tamanna Farha's court denied Ishraq's bail and ordered to send him jail.

The case alleges that on November 12, 2020, the accused set a car on fire on the opposite side of Bangladesh Bank with the intention of killing officers and employees of Agrani Bank. However, the passengers in the car narrowly survived.

Sub-inspector of police Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan filed a case against 42 people including Ishraque at Motijheel police station.

While taking Ishraque Hossain from CMM court to Keraniganj jail, a clash erupted between the BNP activists and police at the Raisaheb Bazar area.

In this regard, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station Mizanur told Daily Observer, "Several people, including policemen were injured at the clash. Police also arrested five people from the spot."

The BNP has strongly condemned and protested the arrest of Ishraque Hossain.

In a statement to media, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded the immediate release of Ishraque Hossain.

Fakhrul said, "Fear of losing illegitimate power, the Awami League government is now in a state of disarray. Isolated from the people of country and the international community, this government has started cracking down on the opposition leaders and activists."











