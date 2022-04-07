Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Party demands immediate release

BNP leader Ishraque arrested

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 341
Staff Correspondent 

Police arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain for distributing leaflets protesting against price hikes of essentials in Mothijheel area of the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Police arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain for distributing leaflets protesting against price hikes of essentials in Mothijheel area of the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Police arrested BNP leader Ishraque Hossain on Wednesday while distributing leaflets in protest of rising prices of daily essentials at Motijheel.
He was arrested in a case under the Special Powers Act of Motijheel Police Station of 2020 and was produced before the court. The court denied him bail and ordered to send him to jail.
On Wednesday morning he went to Motijheel to take part in the leaflet distribution programme of the BNP's ally Sramik Dal.
The Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the Sramik Dal launched the programme against the government's failure to curb the unbridled rise in prices of essential commodities and the corruption of the ruling party syndicate.
Motijheel police arrested Ishraque from Shapla Chattar area and produced before court.  
At that time, his lawyer applied for bail. On the other hand, the state lawyer opposes bail. After hearing both sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tamanna Farha's court denied Ishraq's bail and ordered to send him jail.
The case alleges that on November 12, 2020, the accused set a car on fire on the opposite side of Bangladesh Bank with the intention of killing officers and employees of Agrani Bank. However, the passengers in the car narrowly survived.
Sub-inspector of police Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan filed a case against 42 people including Ishraque at Motijheel police station.
While taking Ishraque Hossain from CMM court to Keraniganj jail, a clash erupted between the BNP activists and police at the Raisaheb Bazar area.
In this regard, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station Mizanur told Daily Observer, "Several people, including policemen were injured at the clash. Police also arrested five people from the spot."
The BNP has strongly condemned and protested the arrest of Ishraque Hossain.
In a statement to media, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded the immediate release of Ishraque Hossain.
Fakhrul said, "Fear of losing illegitimate power, the Awami League government is now in a state of disarray. Isolated from the people of country and the international community, this government has started cracking down on the opposition leaders and activists."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Microbus catches fire in city
Members of RAB produce Ashish Roy at its Media Centre at Karwanbazar
Judgment on case filed against expelled AL leaders deferred
Covid: 36 new cases, zero death in 24hrs
Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions
Why temporary dismissal of govt employee  not be declared illegal: HC
Additional US sanctions to include ban on investment in Russia: White House
DU entry exams proposed on Jun 3


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft