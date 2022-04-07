Reaching Paris Accord without protecting indigenous lands ‘impossible’: Study

A new report by the Forest Declaration Assessment says that fulfilling the Paris Agreement won't be possible without acknowledging and supporting the crucial role of Indigenous peoples and local communities' (IPLCs) in restoring and protecting lands.

Titled "Sink or swim", the authors of the report, Climate Focus and the World Resources Institute (WRI), focus on the potential of IPLC lands in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru to mitigate climate change. The report then peers into whether this potential is reflected in the respective countries' climate-related policies and nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to meeting the Paris Agreement's

targets.

Juan Carlos Altamirano, the WRI economist who led the report's research calculating emissions sequestered in IPLC lands, said that they had always been aware that IPLC lands were carbon sinks. But their investigation showed that this was the case in at least 90 per cent of the research target areas.

In the four Latin American countries, research also revealed that each hectare (2.5 acres) of IPLC lands sequesters an average of 30 metric tons (33 tons) of carbon every year, about twice as much as lands outside IPLC protection. This equates to about 30 per cent of the four countries' Paris Agreement targets for 2030.

Without these contributions, states the report, other key economic sectors would have to pick up the slack to achieve the emission reduction targets promised. For example, Brazil and Colombia would have to retire 80 per cent percent of their vehicle fleets to account for the loss of sequestration services their IPLC forests provide.

"Sometimes politicians or developers think that these lands are unproductive that raising cattle or cutting the trees for timber will make more sense from an economic point of view," says Altamirano.

"But they don't take into account all the ecosystem services that these lands are providing. And if you don't take care of them, it will be even more difficult to do regular economic activities like agriculture or raising cattle."

Cattle ranching, mining, and logging are major threats to these territories, says the report. A recent study found that most of the deforestation driven by commercial agriculture in all four countries is illegal, with the minimum extent of illegal mining at about 75 per cent in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

"We are a stone in the shoe of development," says Harol Rincon Ipuchima, Indigenous leader of the Maguta people in the Colombian Amazon and Climate Change and biodiversity coordinator at the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA).

Ipuchima says that there is a need to diversify the economy, not based on soya or deforestation, sacrificing Mother Earth for economic development, but rather based on learning from how Indigenous communities have managed their territories.

"We have all the data to show that we are efficient and effective and that we should be taken into account," says Ipuchima. "Everything that we are and everything that we have - our languages, our way to understand the world, our art - it's the full package. And these elements come together to fulfill the standards to mitigate [climate change] and to protect biodiversity."











