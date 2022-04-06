Video
Two to die for killing RU professor

SC upholds HC verdict

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the High Court verdict that confirmed the death sentence of two convicts and life imprisonment of two others in connection with the Rajshahi University Professor S Taher Ahmed killing case.
Six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the verdict after rejecting the appeal of the
defence in this case.
The two death row convicts are Dr Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin, Associate Professor of Rajshahi University's Geology and Mining Department, and Md Jahangir Alam, caretaker of Professor S. Taher's residence.
The two lifers are Nazmul Alam and Abdus Salam, relatives of caretaker Jahangir Alam.
As per law, the convicts can now appeal for the review of the apex court order and finally they can also seek presidential clemency if the review would be rejected. The jail authorities will execute the death sentence if the convicts don't get presidential clemency, lawyers concerned explained.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Bishwajit Debnath represented the state, while lawyer SM Shahjahan and barrister Ehsan E Siddique appeared for the convicts.
After the apex court order DAG Bishwajit Debnath said, "The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ensured the justice for the victim family through the verdict. Killing a professor just for promotion is a heinous crime and justice has been served through this order."
Professor Taher's wife Sultana Ahmed, son Sanzid Alvi, and daughter Shegufta Tabassum Ahmed expressed their satisfaction over the verdict and urged the government to implement the apex court verdict as early as possible.
"After 16 years of struggle, we got justice. Will be fully happy when the same will be executed," said Taher's wife Sultana Ahmed.
Prof Taher's body was recovered from a drain near his residence, two days after he went missing on February 1, 2006.
On February 3, a murder case was filed at Motihar police station in Rajshahi, following a complaint lodged by his son Sanzid.
A Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal on May 22, 2008, sentenced to death the four accused.
The tribunal also acquitted two persons, including former RU Chhatra Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi.
Later on May 13, 2013, the High Court upheld the death penalty of Mohiuddin and Jahangir, but sentenced Salam and Nazmul to imprisonment until death.
After the order, the convicts moved to the apex court.


