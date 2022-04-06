Video
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022
Alleged Tipu killer gives confessional statement

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Court Correspondent

Shooter Masum alias Akash gave a confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc.)  in a case filed  for  killing of AL leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain recorded the confessional statement on Tuesday.
Investigation Officer Sub Inspector Mohammad Yasin Sikder of Detective Branch of Police produced Masum before it with a prayer to record confessional statement.
After recording his  
confessional statement the court sent him to jail.
Another court on March 28,  sent him  police custody for seven days for interrogation.
Meanwhile, on April 3, Dhaka CMM court    placed five more persons on a five-day remand each in the sensational murder case.
On March 24, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League Tipu was returning to his Khilgaon residence by his microbus from a restaurant. As the vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam, unidentified assailants fired shots at it. Tipu (55), his driver Monir Hossain Munna (34), and rickshaw passenger Prity (22) were hit by bullets. Later, the three were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Tipu and Prity dead.
Later on March 25, Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Doly, also the councilor of wards 10, 11, 12 (Motijheel area) of Dhaka South City Corporation, filed a case with Shahjahanpur Police Station in connection with the murder.  
On March 27, police arrested Masum Mohammad alias Akash, who allegedly shot Tipu and Prity.
While Jahidul Islam Tipu was an Awami League leader, Samia Afrin Prity was a student at Begum Badrunnesa Mahila College.
Prity was not the target of the killer, but she was shot dead with a stray bullet while she was passing by the crime scene.


