Road rage on flyovers to blame for fatalities

The flyovers built in the capital to ease traffic movement and to add to the beautification of the city have turned into hubs of road accidents. At least 300 people have died in road accidents on the flyovers in the capital in the last three years.

The hot spots are Mayor Hanif Flyover, Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover, Mohakhali Flyover, Khilgaon Flyover, Bijoy Sharani-Tejgaon Link Road Flyover, Kuril Flyover, Mirpur-Airport Road Flyover with an overpass. Of them, Hanif Flyover and Kuril Flyover have turned out to be the major hubs of road accidents.

At least 136 people have died in road accidents on the Hanif Flyover in the capital in the last three years. Most of the victims were motorcyclists and pedestrians. According to police, the main reason for the accident was the breakneck speed of the vehicles and the movement of passengers on the flyover.

According to the information provided by the Dhaka Metropolitan Division (DMP) of the police, 33 people died in road accidents in Hanif Flyover in 2019, 56 in 2020 and 48 in 2021. Police say most of the dead were motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Maisha Momotaz Meem (21), a student of North South University was killed in a suspected road accident on the Khilkhet Flyover in the city last week.

"CCTV footage of the area showed that a covered

van closely passing by Meem's scooty on the flyover. But it was not clear in the footage whether the van hit her scooty or not," Khilkhet Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munshi Sabbir said.

A bus of Meghla Paribahan hit pedestrians and crashed into the flyover railings leaving two people dead on the spot on January 9. They were walking on the flyover near the railings. The bus driver lost control and hit the pedestrians. The driver fled the spot immediately, said the police officer.

Two youths were killed and a few others injured in a pre-dawn car crash at Mohakhali Flyover in Dhaka on Novermber 23, the police said.

The police said Omar Ayman, 22, son of Col (retd) Omar Faruk, and Famit Ahmed Raiyan, 19, son of late businessman Ilias Ahmed died in the accident that took place at about 5:00am.

Kafrul Police Station Sub-Inspector Alamgir Jalil said, "Raiyan was driving the sport utility vehicle and Ayman was on the front passenger seat when the car crashed. The driver of the car, Mohsin, was on the back seat."

Officials at the Police Headquarters said many youths from wealthy families went out for night-time, high-speed driving on apparently empty roads, often causing accidents.

In July, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed called around 20 leaders of youth groups involved in high-speed driving at night and advised drivers to follow the rules, officials at the Police Headquarters said.

The police officials said such driving used to take place regularly on the Purbachal Highway but as the road construction works on many parts of the highway were under way, youths drove vehicles on the major city streets at night.

The demands of the protesting students across the country include road safety, speedy trial of the accused and adequate compensation for the victims of road accidents.













