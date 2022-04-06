US reaffirms importance of protecting human rights, rule of law

The US Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of religion as the basis for safe and prosperous democratic societies.

He made this remark while Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed him about Bangladesh's 'transparent and independent' election commission.

Lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam accompanied Foreign Minister Momen at the Monday meeting.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen suggesting him that he should encourage BNP to take part in the election process.

"Bring them (BNP) to the election process to follow the rules and procedures of the country," he told Blinken during their bilateral meeting at the US

Department of State on Monday.

Momen conveyed to the US side that there is a good election process and system in Bangladesh and all parties except one (BNP) join the elections that are transparent, free and fair.

The Foreign Minister said the BNP must go to people and take part in the voting process. "We've a fair system. We've an Election Commission. It (EC) is independent and during the election they are the boss."

Momen said if they (BNP) are really committed to democracy they should participate in the election process. "They're welcome if they want to do elections."

The FM said the mayor in his city (Sylhet) is from BNP and they are very comfortably working together.

Momen referred to weaknesses of US democracy though the United States is among the oldest modern democracies.

Whereas, he said Bangladesh is a country of 50 years with 18 years of military-backed governments. The Foreign Minister said the vast population in Bangladesh cast their votes in the elections while the number is very few in the US.

Momen said elections are being held at various levels in Bangladesh since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power.

Meanwhile, Momen raised the issue of sheltering Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and reiterated Bangladesh's call to handover him to Bangladesh.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Momen discussed the tremendous economic potential of the relationship and reflected on the ways they have collaborated over the last half century - including people-to-people ties with vibrant Fulbright exchange.

They also highlighted ongoing cooperation to address the climate crisis, meet the needs of Rohingya victims of genocide, and promote regional security through UN peacekeeping operations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Monday had a meeting with his US counterpart Antony J Blinken at the US Department of State where they discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues. However, Bangladesh sought wider and diversified cooperation from the US, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations.

The sizable number of Bangladesh Diaspora scattered all across the USA act as an essential bridge between the two nations, he said.

The foundation of this warm bilateral relationship was laid down by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he visited the country in October 1974 and met the US President, Momen recalled.











