US urged to withdraw sanctions imposed on RAB officials

The Bangladesh government has requested the US authorities to withdraw the sanctions imposed on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its former and current officials.

However, the US government asked the Bangladesh government to follow the 'regular procedure' in this regard.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the request on Monday while he had a meeting with his US counterpart Antony J Blinken at the US Department of State where they discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The meaning of this reply is that the Bangladesh government should take measure or give satisfactory reply to the US treasury department against the allegations of RAB and others. For example, the US authorities asked the government to investigate the killing of Ekramul Haque and at least six others and inquired about the government's stance on those

killings the government have to give them a satisfactory reply and submit a report to the treasury department in this regard and continue the process until it (the department) says okay, a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday. He did not like to be quoted.

However, the Foreign Minister defended the RAB as the most efficient law enforcement agency of the government for combating terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other transnational crimes.

Rerating the government's commitment to pursuing its zero tolerance policy to combat militancy, terrorism, violence against women and drug trafficking, Momen said the RAB's competence and experience would remain relevant in dealing with these issues that are considered threats to national and regional security.

He requested his US counterpart Antony J Blinken 'to work on a priority basis to find ways and means to waive sanctions'.

Meanwhile, the treasury department alleged that 'widespread allegations of serious human rights abuse in Bangladesh by the RAB-as part of the Bangladeshi government's war on drugs-threaten US national security interests by undermining the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and the economic prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.

The US treasury department also quoted NGOs as saying that RAB is responsible for more than 600 disappearances since 2009, nearly 600 extrajudicial killings and torture since 2018.

The charges for the sanctions on the RAB and the officials the US authorities mentioned against them on December 10 included gross violation of human rights, extrajudicial killings, mostly targeting opposition party members, journalists and human rights activists.

The officials slapped with the sanctions are former RAB director general Benazir Ahmed, now the inspector general of police, current RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, current RAB additional DG Khan Mohammad Azad and former additional DGs Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan.

The implications of the sanctions imposed on the officials also include the possibility of freezing their property under the US executive order 13818 of 2017.

Within just 10 months of RAB's formation, a leaked diplomatic cable of the US embassy in 2005 referred to the extrajudicial killings by RAB and said the elite force's activities can impact the 2007 general election and US interests in Bangladesh.

Earlier, the RAB officials asked why the sanctions were imposed so long after expressing concern in 2005. However, they (RAB) want the matter to be settled diplomatically.







