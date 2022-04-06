Video
MD absolves Dhaka WASA's role in diarrhoea in city

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Staff Correspondent

Managing Director of Dhaka WASA Taqsem A Khan said, "WASA is not responsible for the outbreak of diarrhoea in the capital."
He said this while addressing a dialogue titled "Water Demand of Urban Residents - Capacity of Dhaka WASA" organized by Dhaka Utility Reporters Association (Dura) at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
Dhaka WASA MD said, "As the connection pipe
gets older, sometimes 5 to 10 per cent of our lines get cracked. Water from outside enter through this cracks and create foul smell in the water. The water in my own house smells bad."
However, he said that these cracks were fixed as soon as WASA receives complaints.
Taqsem also advised the city dwellers to drink boiled water.  
"WASA is not responsible for the outbreak of diarrhea in the capital," Taqsem A Khan said adding, "The icddr,b has provided us a list of 9 diarrhoea prone areas. We have done water lab tests in those areas. No bacteria were found in that water to spread diarrhoea. Even then, as a precaution, we increased the chlorine in those places supply water," he added.  
Claiming that there will be no water crisis anywhere during Ramadan, he said, "The demand for water in Dhaka ranges from 210 crore to 250 crore liters. At the moment our production capacity is 260 crore liters. That is why there will be no water crisis during Ramadan."
Taqsem A Khan said, "45 per cent of the country's total GDP comes from Dhaka. If there is a water crisis in Dhaka, it will have a direct impact on the GDP. That is why Dhaka WASA is taking up programmes to ensuring smooth water supply for the city dwellers."
"Unplanned urbanization is the biggest challenge in Dhaka," said Dhaka WASA MD and added, "According to the paper 16 million people live in Dhaka. According to the information we ensured water supply for the 20 million people. Now many people say that, people have become 23 million in the capital."
"Due to the unplanned increase in population, we have to struggle to ensure water supply," he added.
"Sustainable development is not possible without ensuring water supply for every capital dwellers. That is why we provide water in every slum of the capital," said Taqsem A Khan.


