Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:45 AM
Vast areas of cropland in Khaliajhuri hoar under threat of flooding

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Staff Correspondent

The water level of Dhanu River of Khaliajuri upazila in Netrokona district has been rising day by day and is approaching the danger level. The haor, a water body, could be flooded if the water level rises one cm more.
The water of the Dhanu River was flowing just 1 cm below the danger level at Khaliajuri point around 1:00pm on Tuesday.
Due to rising water, various crop protection dams in Madan and Mohanganj upazila's haors of the district including Khaliajuri are under threat. In this situation, the Boro paddy farmers are worried about the crops in the haor areas.
Mohan Lal Saikat, Executive Engineer of Netrokona Water Development Board, said at noon that the danger level of Dhanu River at Khaliajuri point was 4.15 cm. At around 1:00pm, the water reached 4.14 cm. In other words, if it increases by only 1 cm, the water will cross the danger line.
He said, "Many dams to protect the crops of haor are under threat. The water level of the dams is at the edge. We are trying our best with the locals to protect the dams."
It was seen that the water level in other rivers besides Dhanu continues to rise due to the onrush of water coming down from the hill slopes of the upper reaches. This has increased the water pressure in the crop protection dams of the haor.
The embankments of Fatehpur Haor in Madan, Dingapota Haor in Mohanganj, Kirtankhola Haor in Khaliajuri,
Laxmipur Haor, Chunai Haor, Baidyar Char, Kanda in Katkail and Bailang Haor are under threat.
These dams have collapsed and cracked in many places. However, their renovation work is also going on immediately. The outer part of the dam has been submerged and about 500 hectares of paddy land in 3 upazilas have been submerged. Farmers were on the side of various dams all night yesterday to protect the crops. In some haors, the upazila administration, Water development board officials and people's representatives have worked with the locals voluntarily with bamboo and sacks to prevent erosion. Loud speakers of mosques were being used in many areas to caution people. Again, there was a rush to cut raw paddy somewhere.
Local peasant and haor movement leaders said that the situation is very worrying. At any time water can enter the haor by breaking the dam. Crop loss can occur as soon as water enters.
They said, "We are very worried about the harvest of haor area. It seems that this time the situation may be like in 2017. The entire paddy in the haor is still unripe. If water comes after a week, the paddy will not be so damaged."
They said that this time the dam has been constructed in Netrokona on time, but only the dam will not protect the crops. In order to protect the crops, rivers and canals have to be dug along with the dam.
Khaliajuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) HM Ariful Islam said, "There is not much rain in Netrokona. Rainfall in Cherrapunji, India is the main cause of fear. The water of Dhanu River continues to rise. Haor dams are at great risk. We are in the field with the farmers day and night."


