Chattogram Port Authority Bill

CPA gets law after 44 years

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 5: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), the prime sea port of the country, got a permanent act after a long 44 years.
Chattogram Port Authority Bill, 2022 was passed in Jatiya Sangshad session held on Tuesday with a provision of maximum three years of rigorous imprisonment and an additional Tk3 lakh fine for creating pollution in the port area.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port has been managed by the CPA Ordinance 1976 approved
by the then Martial Law government.
The then President of Bangladesh had introduced the act to provide for the establishment of an authority for the management, maintenance and development of Chattogram Port and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Later on in 1995, the then government amended the Ordinance including 17 clauses.
The CPA officials, employees and the stakeholders of the port are happy for having a legal act after a long 44 years.
Besides, all the ports of the country are also managed by the Port Act 1908 passed by the then British government, known as Parent Act.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan expressed his gratitude to the present government for passing a permanent act after a long time for smooth functioning of the Port.
He said everything will be easier for the CPA to continue operational activities of the country's prime sea port.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
Placing the bill, the State Minister said the proposed law will be enacted through annulling the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance, 1976.
To bring discipline in the port, the State Minister said, "We have taken some sorts of steps to bring discipline in the port area ....steps have been taken to conduct Shipping census."
For creating pollution, only Tk1 lakh maximum penalty is now being in place but the proposed law has been included the fresh punishment in line with environment protection law, the State Minster said.
Regarding agreement with India on using port, he admitted an agreement had been signed with India for using Haldia port, saying it[the agreement] is now underway at the secretary level and the government is conscious enough to protect the interest of the country.


