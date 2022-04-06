Video
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:45 AM
Home Back Page

Sylhet police official removed from duty over FB post on 'teep'

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

A police officer in Sylhet has been removed from duty for making abusive remarks against men who wore a teep -- a traditional adornment -- on their foreheads as a mark of protest against the harassment of a teacher in Dhaka.
Liakat Ali, who had been serving as a court inspector, was recalled and attached to the police lines on Monday, according to Sylhet's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Lutfar Rahman.
Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Dhaka's Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Mar 2 for wearing a 'teep'.
The incident caused a stir on social media, with human rights activists staging demonstrations in Dhaka and other parts of the country. The issue was raised in parliament as well as the demands for action against the harasser grew louder.
Many men joined the protests by posting photos of themselves wearing a 'teep' on their foreheads on Facebook.
Police eventually identified a constable, Nazmul Tareque, as the alleged harasser and suspended him.
Against this backdrop, Liakat took to Facebook on Monday and described the alleged harassment of the teacher for wearing the adornment on her forehead as a 'trivial matter'. "Men are wearing a 'teep' on their forehead in protest but I'm worried about the future," he wrote.    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

