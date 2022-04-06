Video
Resentment over Dkaka airport at Public Hearing

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

Most passengers attending Tuesday's public hearing held at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have raised their grievances about the standard of services of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines and high air ticket prices to Middle-East-bound destinations.
However, the officials of Biman were absent in the hearing.
Later, expressing his dissatisfaction, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) M Mofidur Rahman instructed the authorities to ensure presence of a senior Biman official in the hearing within five minutes. Responding to his instruction, a Biman official joined the hearing.
In the meantime, CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman sought apology from the suffering passengers and asked the authorities to solve their problems immediately.
The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Authority organized the public hearing to improve the quality of passenger service on Tuesday at the airport's Concourse Hall. Attending the hearing, Md Riyad Sarkar from Daudkandi in Comilla raised the first question.
He said he was scheduled to board a Biman flight for Saudi Arabia at 3:00pm on Tuesday. But he did not know that the flight had been delayed before reaching the airport. To inquire about the matter, he went to the Biman counter. But, he did not get any cooperation.
"They treated me like a beggar when I went to the counter," Riyad told the public hearing and added, "They didn't cooperate. Besides, seeing so many people coming to Shahjalal Airport, it seems that was a tourist area. Is there a movie show here? Why the service at an international airport isn't like the that of other international airports?"
Hearing the complaint, CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman wanted to know who was present at the public hearing as a representative of Biman.
Although representatives of various domestic and foreign airlines were present, no one from Biman was present at the public hearing. Learning about the absence CAAB Chairman expressed his dissatisfaction and instructed the authority to send its representative to attend the public hearing within five minutes.
"We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you (Riyad)," he said, adding, "It's a pity that you arrived in the morning, flight at noon, now going at night. But the airlines didn't inform you about the delay. Biman hasn't acted perfectly. We will ask the airlines to explain the mistake and take actions."
Mofidur Rahman said, "There is a help desk at the airport to help in getting services. There are magistrates. Accused persons are punished when allegations are proven. Everyone at the airport has to be accountable. Those who fail to provide services are fined. We are trying to increase passenger services."
Regarding the visitors who came with the passengers, Mofidur Rahman said Shahjalal Airport is not a recreation center or a beach. Most of the time, whole family of a passenger arrives at the airport with a passenger. The passengers need to be aware of these issues.
After ten minutes, Arifuzzaman Khan, Station Manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, appeared at the public hearing.
"We are sorry. We are taking action after hearing his case," he said responding to Riyad Sarker's allegations at the hearing.
Another passenger Touhidul Islam of Cumilla complained about the higher price of air tickets to various destinations in the Middle East, saying, "I have bought an 'Abu Dhabi-Dhaka-Abu Dhabi' return ticket from Abu Dhabi at only Tk 50,000. But to buy a plane ticket for Middle Eastern countries, including Abu Dhabi from here, you just have to pay Tk 80,000 to Tk 1,20,000. What's the reason?"
In response, CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman said the ticket price is mainly a matter of the airlines.
"The government has tried to reduce the price by sitting with the airlines representatives. In fact, the number of aircraft is less than the demand of passengers from Bangladesh to the Middle East. Due to this, the fare from Bangladesh to Middle Eastern countries is higher than other countries. The aircraft has already reduced fares, increased seating capacity," he further added.
A Saudi-bound passenger, Golam Mostafa questioned, "Immigration takes less time at the airports of other countries. It also takes less time to get out of the airport. In contrast, immigration at Shahjalal Airport takes longer. After landing at the airport, it takes more than two hours to get out with the luggage. Why is that? And flights are often delayed, why?"
In response, the CAAB Chairman said, "We would like to know from the aviation authorities why the flight was delayed. As far as I know, Biman is overcoming this problem. However, we will ask for an explanation as to why this is still happening?"
Attending the hearing, a Georgian citizen Carl Auguston appreciated the hospitality of Bangladesh.
However, he complained about not getting Wi-Fi facilities at Shahjalal Airport for not having a SIM card of a Bangladeshi mobile phone operator.
In response, CAAB Chairman said Wi-Fi is available for all passengers at the airport's arrival terminal. But, there is no Wi-Fi in the exit. However, he assured to make the arrangements soon.
Outgoing Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan and newly appointed Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam and other senior officials of CAAB attended the hearing.


