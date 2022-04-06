Video
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022
Home Back Page

HC questions putting accused in condemned cell before final verdict

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not be declared illegal to keep the accused in a condom cell before the death sentence is confirmed.
At the same time, the HC also asked the government to explain why Rule 960 of the Jail Code should not be declared unconstitutional.
The HC bench also directed the Inspector General (IG) prisons to submit a report before it within 6 months regarding the facilities of the accused in the condom cell.
In response to a writ petition jointly filed by three convicts sentenced to death, the HC bench comprising Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Ahmed Sohel came up with the rule and order.
Home and law secretaries, Inspector General of Police (IGP), IG prisons, senior jail superintendents of Chittagong, Sylhet and Comilla have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Baghmar represented the state during the hearing on the petition.
Later, Manir told reporters that there was no legal provision for immediate execution after the lower court verdict. There are some mandatory steps for immediate execution after awarding death penalty by the lower court.
Explaining the legal provision, Manir said there are some necessary legal steps that must be taken before the execution of the death penalty. First, as per the section 374 of the Criminal Procedure of Code (CrPC) the approval of the High Court Division is mandatory to carry out the death penalty. There is also a provision of filing appeal with the High Court against the lower court verdict.
Secondly, if the High Court Division upholds the death penalty, the convicted person can also file appeal directly to the Appellate Division as a constitutional right. Thirdly, under Article 105 of the Constitution, there is a legal opportunity to appeal review petition against the apex court verdict and finally the convict can also seek presidential clemency before the execution of the death penalty, the lawyer explained. But, in our country after the death sentence delivered by the lower court, the convict is kept in solitary confinement cell as a convict sentenced to death, he added.
Earlier on September 2, 2021, the writ petition was filed challenging the legitimacy of keeping convicts in the condemn cell before confirming their death sentences. After hearing on the petition, the HC bench came up with the rule and order on Tuesday.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
