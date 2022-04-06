Renewables, nature-based solutions key climate change antidotes: IPCC

The top five options to keep climate change in check today are solar energy, reducing deforestation, wind energy, using farmlands to capture carbon, and regrowing forests.

Combined, they can help avoid or capture close to 19 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year - over half of the total carbon emissions humanity generated in 2020.

As global emissions continue to soar and mitigation efforts falter over a protracted pandemic and a war in Ukraine, scientists have listed 43 climate solutions, along with their effectiveness and price tag, in a global report studying what humanity can do to keep climate change in check.

It amounts to one of the clearest calls for policymakers to take action against climate change. The conclusion of hundreds of scientists, collated by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) and approved by all national governments, said that keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - a target key to avoiding the worst climate impacts - is becoming increasingly unlikely.

"Some government and business leaders are saying one thing, but doing another. Simply put, they are lying," said Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, at the launch of the latest IPCC report on Monday, as he gave a sharp assessment of political and corporate pledges so far. The world had committed to taking strong climate action at the COP26 climate summit, held in Glasgow last year, though things have appeared largely business as usual since then.

"Climate promises and plans must be turned into reality and action now. It is time to stop burning our planet," said Guterres, adding that people need to hold their leaders accountable. The latest IPCC report comes just over a month after an earlier paper detailed irreversible damages for the planet and mankind should global warming continue unimpeded.

"Increasing fossil fuel production will only make matters worse," said Guterres. "It is time to stop burning our planet, and start investing in the abundant renewable energy all around us."

"Demand that renewable energy is introduced now at speed and scale. Demand an end to coal power, demand an end to all fossil fuel subsidies."

According to the report, of the top five climate solutions, only reforestation will require a carbon price higher than US$100 a tonne for it to reach its full potential. Two of them, wind and solar energy, can help to avoid over 2 gigatonnes of emissions a year even without a carbon price, as they are already undercutting the cost of fossil fuels in parts of the world.

The report stated that the whole arsenal of solutions need to be employed, each optimised to regional circumstances, as the window to keep global temperatures and climate risks under control closes rapidly.

As new technologies mature in the coming decades, the climate solutions leaderboard may also change, it added.

If the global carbon price rises to US$100 a tonne, it could help unlock enough land use-based climate solutions to sequester up to 14 gigatonnes of emissions a year. Large swaths of forests could be conserved, soil management in farms could be optimised, and food waste could be minimised, according to the report.

Up to half of the carbon-absorbing potential could still be fulfilled at US$20 - what some countries are charging currently.

Working with nature could also benefit biodiversity and improve livelihoods of communities that depend on their forests or farmlands, but proper planning and stakeholder engagement is required to avoid unintended harms. During recent negotiations for a global biodiversity protection plan, Indigenous groups have complained of red tape and high costs when they join forest conservation plans.

Forest carbon projects, where corporations pay to conserve ecosystems in exchange for carbon offsets, have been growing in popularity. The market is expected to balloon to US$200 billion by mid-century from US$0.6 billion in 2019.

The world agreed to rules governing carbon trading at the latest global climate summit COP26, though varying monitoring and verification standards remains an issue.

The IPCC report called for stronger governance, monitoring and financing to support nature-based measures. It also warned that being able to store carbon in trees is no excuse for delaying climate action elsewhere.















