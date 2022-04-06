Video
Gas crisis to be solved within a couple of days: State Minister

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Special Correspondent

The persist gas crisis will be solved within a couple of days as gas extractions from the repaired wells begins on Tuesday, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid twitted.
He said three out of six damaged wells of Bibiyana gas field have been repaired, Petrobangla's engineers have successfully done the job, however, it will take more time to bring the field in full operation.
He regrets for the temporary inconveniences of the consumers.
The country's gas production drastically fell by about 450 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) on Sunday, following a technical fault developed in the Bibiyana gas field. As it was an unplanned shutdown the issue will be investigated and loss damage should be calculated, Energy ministry feels.
"Spending huge money, the Bibiyana gas field completed its renovation work just one month back, however, this time they did not see or monitor the production scenario on regular basis thus it failed to stop the first well when it produce sands," a senior official of the energy sector said.
"Sand was found in one well of the Bibiyana gas field on Saturday night. The well is connected to six wells but the operator did not suspend the production from the well..it continued its production which damaged the process trains," official said. The cause of the unplanned shutdown will be investigated, he added.
It was learnt that Chevron, the operator of Bibiyana is not the subsidiary of Chevron international, it is Chevron Bangladesh which capacity and standard is not as like the international one.
Petrobangla said three out of six damaged wells of Chevron-operated Bibiyana gas field have been repaired and gas extractions have been started from the repaired wells.
However, it failed to make any comment on when repairing works of rest of the three damaged wells will be completed.
"Experienced engineers are working to fix the problem. It is expected that the situation will become normal within the shortest possible time", said the release of the Petrobangla.
Officials said the gas field process system noticed that sand was coming out from two production wells which forced the authorities concerned to halt the production of the wells.
The incident had a big impact on the overall gas production as many areas experienced disruptions following the fall in the pressure of gas supply as an outcome of the fault.
Official sources said the country's gas production was recorded at 2524.4 MMCFD of which Bibiyana was producing 886.9 MMCFD on April 3 while its production capacity is 1200 MMCFD. However, gas production at the Chevron gas field has increased to 1010 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) which had gone below 800 MMCFD following the technical fault at the process system.
It is expected that the production at the gas field will reach 1100 MMCFD by Tuesday evening against its actual capacity 1200 MMCFD, said the ministry.


