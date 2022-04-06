Video
Trade Organization Bill, 2022 passes in parliament

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The Trade Organisation Bill, 2022, aimed at allowing foreign traders to form joint trade bodies in Bangladesh, was passed in parliament on Tuesday.  
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Panel Chairman Shahiduzzaman Sarker in the chair.
Piloting the bill, the commerce minister said the proposed act will replace the Trade Organisations Ordinance, 1961. "The act will ensure the representation of the people from government and also the trading organizations," he added.
Some legal provisions have been included for women entrepreneurs in trade organisations through licensing, the draft law stated.     -BSS



