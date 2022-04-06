6 BCL activists expelled from DU hall

Dhaka University's (DU) Bijoy Ekattor hall has expelled six students for life on charges of beating up two fellow students in the hall premises.

The expelled students are Masfi-Ur Rahman, a 2nd year student of Social Welfare and Research Institute, Shofiullah Sumon of Criminology department, Naimur Rashid, a 3rd year student of Mass Communication and Journalism department, Sabbir Al Hasan Qaium, 3rd year student of department of Management, Mohammad Firoz Alom Opi, 2nd year student of MIS department and Abdullah Al Maruf, a 2nd year student of Islamic History and Culture department.

A notice in this regard signed by the hall provost Prof. Dr Abdul Basir was issued on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on March 26, two students were injured in a group attack in their room (Padma 2010).

