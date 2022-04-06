Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Assaulting fellow students

6 BCL activists expelled from DU hall

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University's (DU) Bijoy Ekattor hall has expelled six students for life on charges of beating up two fellow students in the hall premises.
The expelled students are Masfi-Ur Rahman, a 2nd year student of Social Welfare and Research Institute, Shofiullah Sumon of Criminology department, Naimur Rashid, a 3rd year student of Mass Communication and Journalism department, Sabbir Al Hasan Qaium, 3rd year student of department of Management, Mohammad Firoz Alom Opi, 2nd year student of MIS department and Abdullah Al Maruf, a 2nd year student of Islamic History and Culture department.
A notice in this regard signed by the hall provost Prof. Dr Abdul Basir was issued on Monday afternoon.
Earlier on March 26, two students were injured in a group attack in their room (Padma 2010).



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 BCL activists expelled from DU hall
A fair in Rangamati you can’t miss before Baishabi!
Ashrayan-2: 59 Bede families dream of a new life with permanent homes
20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram
5 suspects put on 5-day remand
Two prisoners die at Ctg jail
Two on four-day remand over Maisha death
HC directs CAAB, others to kill mosquito larvae at HSIA


Latest News
Trump's daughter to testify to US Capitol assault probe: Report
North Korea's nukes could eliminate South: Kim Jong Un's sister
Khulna’s Meem tops them all in MBBS admission test
Vessel carrying equipment leaves St. Petersburg for Rooppur
Two Rohingyas arrested from airport area with Yaba pills
Int'l Rating Chess: 30 players share top slot after second round
Mismanagement behind submersion of haor areas’ crops: BNP
Momen proposes roadmap with USAID for taking mega projects
Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
Tipu-Preeti murder: Masum gives confessional statement at court
Most Read News
Trump's daughter to testify to US Capitol assault probe: Report
MBBS admission test result published, pass rate 55.13pc
Russian Foreign Minister ) meets with United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General
Two on four-day remand over Maisha death
20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for 15 days since Mar 15
Govt doesn't interfere in judiciary: Quader
Ukraine-Russia war: A threat for global economy
Sri Lankan crisis: An eye-opener for developing countries
US eager to sign two defence deals with BD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft