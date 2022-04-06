Video
A fair in Rangamati you can’t miss before Baishabi!

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

RANGAMATI, Apr 5: A five-day fair began in Rangamati on Monday ahead of the traditional New Year festival of different ethnic communities living in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, known as 'Boisabi'.
The word 'Boisabi' is a combination of the Bengali acronyms for various indigenous festivals like Boishuk of the Tripura community, Sangrai of the Marma community and Biju of the Chakma community.
The festival, jointly arranged by the Rangamati district administration and Khudro Nrigosthi Sangskritik Institute in Khagrachari, was inaugurated by Dipankar Talukdar, Member of Parliament from Rangamati constituency and president of the parliamentary standing committee on ministry of food on the Institute premises.
Several stalls have been set up to showcase and sell traditional dresses, toys, and other essentials of different indigenous communities. Artistes from different communities will perform at a cultural programme and traditional sports have been arranged by the authorities.
After a muted celebration of two years due to Covid-19, the Boisabi festival this year will be celebrated with pomp as the cases are on the decline.
On April 12, the first day of the festival, known as 'Phul Biju', is celebrated by Chakma, Tripura, Marma communities by decorating their houses with flowers and also immersing them in rivers seeking blessings from the Mother Ganga.
On April 13, the second day of the festival known as 'Mul Biju ', 'Boishu' or 'Bishu', the main attraction is an indigenous delicacy named 'Pachon' that is cooked in every household.
On April 14, the day of Bangla New Year celebration, the three-day water-throwing festival named 'Jolkeli' of the Marma community will begin.     -UNB


