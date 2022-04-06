Video
Letter To the Editor

Avoid climate catastrophe

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Dear Sir
Humanity has less than three years to halt the rise of planet-warming carbon emissions and less than a decade to slash them by nearly half, UN climate experts said. They have warned the world is going to face the last-gasp race to ensure a "liveable future."

That daunting task is still -- only just -- possible, but current policies are leading the planet towards catastrophic temperature rises. Some government and business leaders are saying one thing--but doing another. Truly, we are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming. Now, nations of the world must be brave enough to use them. Scientists warn that any rise above 1.5C risks the collapse of ecosystems and the triggering of irreversible shifts in the climate system.

Nations should stop burning coal completely and cut oil and gas use by 60 and 70% respectively to keep within the Paris goals, the IPCC said, noting that both solar and wind were now cheaper than fossil fuels in many places. Investments to cut emissions will be far less expensive than the cost of failing to limit warming.

Amir Hamza
Over email



