ESG to adapt business with changing global environment



Shehrin Salam Oishee



These are those business investors who prioritize the incorporation of their values and concerns (such as environmental concerns) into their selection of investments instead of simply considering the potential profitability and/or risk presented by an investment opportunity.



ESG criteria: The first step in realizing ESG is to adopt the three elements incorporating the criteria of ESG - environmental, social and corporate governance. While many ESG criteria are rather subjective, shifts are made on several fronts that are designed to provide more objective, credible ratings of a company's performance in terms of ESG policies and actions.



Environmental criteria: The Environmental criteria focus on how a company performs as a steward of nature. Seeing from a stand point of industrial perspective, Environmental criteria includes a company's use of renewable energy sources, its waste management program, how it handles potential problems of air or water pollution arising from its operations, deforestation issues (if applicable), and its attitude and actions around climate change issues.



Social criteria: The Social criteria is by far the widest, with a vast range of potential issues, essentially considering the balances management of social relationships. In this respect, a key relationship of any business investor is with its employees, who run the company.



Governance criteria: The Governance criteria mainly focuses on how a company is managed by those carrying the leadership, specially concentration on the board attend to the interests of the company's various stakeholders - employees, suppliers, shareholders, and customers. Financial and accounting transparency and full and honest financial reporting are often considered key elements of good corporate governance.



ESG in RMG: In light of the current situation in Bangladesh, the ESG shall be a matter of utmost importance in all industries, especially in RMG sector. There are opportunities to improve ESG sustainability aspects to strengthen the sector's competitiveness and potential for further investment. There are four different technology trends impacting the ESG theme in retail and apparel, including artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), refrigeration efficiency and transportation. All will play a significant role in allowing companies to enhance their ESG credentials.



There are five distinct macroeconomic trends impacting the ESG theme in retail and apparel, they include, alternative energy, COVID-19, ethical consumerism, generation Hashtag and M&A. These trends will play an important role in influencing how companies enhance their ESG credentials. However, the industry constitutes various sustainability challenges across ESG aspects affecting the decency of work and livelihoods of millions of people employed in the sector limiting its competitiveness and potential for further investment, besides the several other positive effects.



As RMG manufacturing is a key part of industrialization and growth plans of the Government of Bangladesh beyond 2021 will bring digitally-enabled business models and solutions to selected RMG manufacturers and their employees, particularly women, to ensure that use of digital solutions impacts lives of worker families in Bangladesh and RMG sector overall sustainability to increase competitiveness and attraction of further investment.



In terms of environmental aspect, the RMG sector of Bangladesh has gone a long way in the recent years in an attempt to adapt and evolve through sustainable and green transformation in production. Bangladesh houses the highest number of green RMG factories in the world. Green industrialization is the positive symbol of sustainable development. As a major change adopted by way of ESG, is the stride in using digital financial services among RMG employees through digitalization of wages, in the recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the push of wage digitalization with proven employer-employee benefits.



ESG to adapt business with changing global environment



Having more integrated and organized sustainability data management systems could aid in integration of ESG sustainability metrics in credit ratings and development of more sustainability-linked financing options for manufacturers to increase the sector's sustainability. More high-integrity and low-cost sustainability data management systems need to be developed and offered to make them more attractive for manufacturers and credit-providing financial institutions. As a case in point, there are two examples of the first sustainability-linked loans in Bangladesh implemented during 2020-1 linking environmental sustainability performance targets to the interest rate of the loan, specifically the use of clean energy.



The traditional governance approach has well been developed to the new governance approach which comes from a conceptual background which examines how corporate decision-making and people-friendly business strategies have begun to converge. It relies on executive fiduciary duties, stakeholder engagement and economic analysis of management incentives. It addresses how firms incorporate stakeholder-friendly business strategies, examines the role of shareholders and board activism in pushing for social responsibility



ESG metrics in RMG industry: In the last decade, global clothing production increased with more than 300 million people employed along its value chain. It is one of the fastest thriving industries in the world with Bangladesh being the second largest exporting nation for the ready-made garment items worldwide. However, this has come with high environmental costs putting substantial pressure on non-renewable natural resources. Water-intensive textile manufacturing processes use 93 billion cubic metres of water annually. Secondly, the process of dyeing clothes is one of the sources of water pollution globally. Thirdly, the annual greenhouse gas emissions from the RMG industry are more than the combined amount for all international flights and maritime shipping.



With the fast move in changing fashion trends, items are designed and manufactured and sold to consumers in increasingly shorter time frames, causing a dramatic reduction in the number of times garments are worn before they are thrown away. An increase in the clothes being discarded cause a loss of economic and there are also environmental implications.



The positive fact here is that more and more people are being aware of these effects and are being more conscious about sustainable garment productions. To raise further awareness, recently, a group of fashion executives met in Los Angeles to discuss how manufacturing practices could be modified so that companies were compelled to act the G7 Fashion Pact, a main part of which was focused on getting zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; ESG issues now form an increasingly vital part of the business model of companies.



Hi-end fashion brand as likes of Prada had pledged to phase out virgin nylon by 2021. Zara has also toed the same path. It has committed to making all of its clothing from 100 percent sustainable fabrics by 2025. Nordstrom has started an online shopping category called "sustainable style," besides many other initiatives.



At present, Bangladesh requires a supply chain risk management platform that allows businesses to enable sustainability, ensure resilience and deliver impact within their network of partners, suppliers and third parties, who are vital to their operations. Such a solution must employ cutting-edge research and analysis to identify gaps in sustainability, involvement in past controversies and ESG risks that may be hidden in disparate and multi-tiered supply chains. It must provide businesses with the data, analysis and tools they need to drive holistic and quantifiable improvements in ESG supply chain resiliency.



Such a system must be designed to align with the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact and enable companies to elevate the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals furthering giving the companies the tools and insights they need to positively impact their business operations and achieve a more sustainable and resilient future. The whole process must be achieved in 3 distinct steps - Explore, Enhance and Engage. The umbrella organization must create an ecosystem where corporations will fully identify, engage with and understand ESG risks posed by their supply chain and improve operational resilience.



Businesses to invest in a greener future and lastly, enable supply chain participants to improve their ESG practices, benchmark against their peers and use their elevated ESG standards as a USP. With Bangladesh graduating from the LDC, maintaining a standard ESG practice has become a matter of utmost importance, which must be at the top of all new and/or old business development plans.



The writer is a Barrister and Director, BGMEA











