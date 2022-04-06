Will NATO invade Russia to occupy gas fields?



Nizam Ahmed



Putin said buyers of Russian gas must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from April 1. Putin on March 31 said: "If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either - that is, existing contracts will be stopped," he said in televised remarks.



Putin's decree leaves Europe facing the prospect of losing more than a third of its gas supply. Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy. Paying for Russian gas in roubles would be unacceptable, Group of Seven (G7) countries have reiterated, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck saying this recent demand showed Russian President Vladimir Putin's back was "against the wall".



However, no concrete update was available after April 1 as European companies had little or no immediate comment on the Russian announcement or on their contracts with Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline. If Russia stops supplying gas to Europe, the war on Ukraine is likely to turn Euro-American war on Russia, as Europe and America is likely to press Russia to reverse its decision and continue to supply gas as per old preconditions, which allowed European buyers to pay in US dollar.



If Russia does not change its stance European countries will have to do something to ensure uninterrupted gas supply. In such case they won't have any alternatives to invade Russia in order to occupy the gas fields. Russia holds 1,688 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas reserves as of 2017, ranking 1st in the world and accounting for about 24% of the world's total natural gas reserves of 6,923 Tcf. Russia has proven reserves equivalent to 102.3 times its annual consumption.



War strategists fear that the latest announcement of Vladimir Putin might compel the NATO comprising the European giants like Germany, France and Britain to launch preemptive invasion on Russia with active assistance from the US. The invasion will be aimed at to occupy major gas and oil fields of Russia and maintain a long occupation in order ensure gas and oil transmission to Europe.



Launching the Ukraine invasion on February 24 Putin said his goal was to "demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine", to protect people subjected to what he called eight years of bullying and genocide by Ukraine's government. He said: "It is not our plan to occupy the Ukrainian territory. We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force." However, the main objective of Ukraine war is to desist Kyiv from joining the North Atlantic treaty Organisation (NATO).



War strategists believe that a planned and concerted invasion on Russia by the NATO is likely to be labelled "The war to protect global economy." Out of the Europe's 44 countries 28 are the members of NATO, which also comprises United States and Canada. It is an intergovernmental military alliance signed on April 4, 1949 to form a system of collective security, following the 6-year-long Second World War, which ended on September 2, 1945.



In case Russia is invaded, there may be a reshuffle or swap among the existing members of different military alliances. It also may create one or more security blocs. A new alliance is seems to be in the offing among Russia, China, and even India. Though India is an important US ally in QUAD. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), colloquially the Quad or QUAD, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and US.



However, India has been acting independently over the last five weeks and maintains economic relations and transactions with Russia despite US prodding. Meanwhile on April 1, India hit back at those criticising the country's procurement of cheaper Russian crude to meet energy requirement amid market volatility. India also pointed out that it is Europe which has been a major buyer of Russian oil and gas even after the Ukraine crisis erupted.



Energy exports are Putin's most powerful lever as he tries to hit back against sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russian banks, companies, businessmen and associates of the Kremlin in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, the European countries and the NATO did not interfere directly on the Russia, which has been raiding or besieging some important cities of Ukraine over the five weeks. Moscow calls its Ukraine action a special military operation, to ensure its security as Ukraine has been trying to get NATO membership, with an aim to keep Russia at bay.



However, with an aim to neutralise the Russian attack on Ukraine, the European imposed severe economic sanctions on Moscow. Despite severe bite, the sanctions seemed to have failed to budge Russia from its calculated military advancement in Ukraine. The go-slow Russian military tactics in Ukraine, however depicted by the western media as the weakness of the invaders in facing the resistance from the Ukraine forces. But Russian media have been saying that Russian forces did not launch a large scale attacks on cities, to keep the civilian casualties at minimum level. On the other hand to protect the civilian from acute shortage of foods, Russian forces also routinely conduct massive relief operation among the Ukrainian people in certain cities.



Meanwhile, European states have been racing to secure alternative supplies, but with the global market already tight, they have few options. The US has offered more of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) but not enough to replace Russia. French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said France and Germany were preparing for the possibility of Russian gas flows being halted. He declined to comment on technical details linked to latest Russian demands for rouble payment.



European gas prices have rocketed higher on mounting tension with Russia raising the risk of recession. Companies, including makers of steel and chemicals, have been forced to curtail production.

The writer is the Business Editor,

The Daily Observer





