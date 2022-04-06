

Deaths due to electrocution on the rise



For the last consecutive days, this daily has been publishing news of deaths caused by electrocution occurring in various parts of the country, almost regularly. None of the recent cases have been reported to have caused because of lightning or thunderbolts. Rather, the main causes are lack of minimal sense in handling live wires, ignorance and apathy behind these cases. These reports also suggest that working class people, especially in rural areas and children are mostly exposed to easily avoidable fatalities caused by live wires. However, all pervading ignorance is one of the main causes behind such unwarranted deaths.



According to a government study conducted in 2016, it was found that 7,163 persons were permanently disabled, 9,210 died, and some 2, 70, 622 were injured due to electric shocks. Electrocution is considered by most physicians deadly, since a significant number of victims are maimed for life. Most importantly, many families grope in the dark for ways with their lone breadwinners becoming the victim.



Electrical injury including lightning constitute about one third of burn related mortality, morbidity and disabilities in the country. Our capital city is a glaring example of dangling live wires scattered here and there with loose connections. And it is often too late when reports of illegal power connections do the round.



Especially, slum dwellers in the capital and other major cities of the country are often heard pulling illegal power connections from source using risky and poor quality cables, making the connections faulty, risky and turning the entire locality exposed to easy electrocution. Moreover, a nexus of dubious government officials is no less responsible in this case. In the context of rising electric shock fatalities, we think an alternative option to overhead cables needs to be on government's card. Exposed overhead power lines have turned many parts of the country including the capital into a death trap.



In order to ensure safety for all, government's authority concerned should lay out an immediate underground electric wiring system without fail. In addition, public and private media establishments must come forward to launch a countrywide campaign to aware all people on safety guidelines.



We believe, almost all accidents caused due to electrocution are easily preventable. We call on our electric and media authorities concerned to regularly conduct programmes, elaborating on the preventive measures to electrocution. Schools and colleges can also play an important and meaningful role in this regard.

