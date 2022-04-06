Two to die, two get life term for killing fruit trader

KHULNA, Apr 5: A court sentenced death to two youths and life-term imprisonment to another two youths for killing a fruit trader in the district. The fruit trader was killed on July 11 in 2017.

Judge of 'Jananirapatta Bighnakari Aparadh Damon Tribunal' Md Saifuzzaman Hero handed down the verdict in presence of three accused criminals.

Two criminals who awarded death sentence are Sumon Mallick and Ashikur Rahman and two criminals who got life-term imprisonment are Kalu alias Chotto Kalu and Md Taleb Howlader. The latter has been absconding since long.

Court sources said, the identified criminals hacked Sayedul, a seasonal fruit trader, of Zoragate area in the city due to previous enmity. He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead.

Hazera Khatun, mother of Sayedul, filed a case against unidentified criminals including the four accused with Khulna Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Inspector Sayed Mossarraf Hossain of the PS, and also the investigation officer placed a charge-sheet against seven excluding Babu alias Guddu Babu and Al Mahmud before Metropolitan Magistrate Court on August 22 in 2017. The two were killed by unidentified terrorists during investigation, public prosecutor Arif Mahmud Liton of the court confirmed.

