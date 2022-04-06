Three minors drown in two districts

At least three minor children drowned in two districts- Pirojpur and Laxmipur, on Monday and Tuesday.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Aktar, daughter of Shahidul Islam Sheikh of Kachuakathi Village in the upazila.

Locals said, in the morning, Fatema was playing on the house yard. But she was not found suddenly. Later on she was rescued from the pond in an unconscious condition at about 10:30am. Immediately she was brought to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor Nazrul Islam declared her dead.

LAXMIPUR: Two children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Yeasin Arafat, 5, son of Sharif, and Piyam, 5, son of Kamal Hossain. They were residents of Rohmoni Village in the upazila.

Locals said two children drowned in the pond while playing near its bank in the afternoon.

Later, locals rescued the duo and rushed them to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Dr. Anwar Hossain, residential medical officer of the hospital, confirmed the news.











Old woman crushed under train at Birampur

Our Correspondent

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Apr 5: An old woman died after being hit by a train in Birmpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 4:35am.

The deceased was identified as Majeda Khatun, 60, wife of Mofazzal Hossain of Uttar Dawdpur Village in the upazila.

Deputy Inspector of GRP Hili IC Kaykobad said when Kurigram Express Train leaving Dhaka was crossing Birampur Railway Station at 4:35am, Majeda Khatun was hit while crossing the railline and died.

An unnatural death case was filed with Parbatipur GRP Police Station in this connection. The body has been handed over to her relatives.

Locals said, mentally imbalanced Majeda Khatun was roaming at the rail station.












