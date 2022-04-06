Wage disparity haunts woman labourers at Tentulia



Woman labourers at work in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

Across Tentulia, such tale of hard-working women is created every day. In country's northern region, labour fields are pioneered in stone work. One-third of the women are engaged in stone work. In the face of poverty-hardship, women have to take charge of their families in a compelling condition. Some of them are poor, widow, abandoned or unmarried. In the case of supporting families, thousands of women from Nilphamary, Dinajpur and Thakurgaon have been in the stone industry.

A recent visit found several thousands of women labourers running stone-crushing work in different areas of Banglabandha, Sipaipara, Tironihat, Ronchandi, Shalbahan, Buraburi, and Bhajanpur. Over 600 crushing machines were seen running by operators while over 2,000 women were seen pouring stones in different sites at Banglabandha Land Port.

Kodbanu, Sheuli, and Aymona said, "What will be writing about us; none can understand our hardship. We are bearers of less wage; continuing living has been harder."

While pouring stones into the crushing machine, one Rashida Khatun said, "My family is poor. After another marriage, my husband has disappeared, leaving behind one son and two daughters. Finding no option, I got to stone work. This wage is running my family."

At the end of the day, they are getting Tk 300-400 each as wage. This wage is lower than that of men.

In work fields they are also becoming victims of fly dust and ear-hit-sound from crushing machines. They are in health risk. Physicians said, these labourers are exposed to deadly disease of silicosis. The silicosis disease is caused by high sound of crushing machines and dust entering through nose and mouth.

After working for a long time, many women are getting affected by tough-breathing, and sneezing-fever. They are also becoming victims of skin diseases. Some of them are seeing blurry.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of them including Sabina, Rubi, Hazera said, "We feel body-pain after returning home. We see dimply, get tough-breath, develop dry cough, feel dizziness and frequent fever. We also develop distaste. We are continuing work for survival, but knowing nothing about future. "















