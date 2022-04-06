Diarrhoea patients on the rise in Rajshahi



A view of diarrohea patients at the RMCH. photo: observer

One Rozina Akter Sathi, wife of Amjad Hossain of Darikharbona area in the city, became diarrhoea-affected, and she was brought to the RMCH in a critical condition. Later on, he took va nurse to her house following advice of a doctor. Her treatment began in the house.

Amjad said, "I saw the hospital crowded. In a compelling condition, she is undergoing treatment in the house. Due to sudden hot weather, she was afflicted with diarrhoea."

Physicians said, the water demand in human body has increased due to heat stress. Thirsty people started drinking sugarcane juice and other liquid items in public place. Such drinking items are produced using polluted water. Children are affected mostly.

According to RMCH sources, 140 diarrhoea patients have been lying admitted in wards 10 and 14 for the last three days; on Wednesday last few of them were released; now there are 136 in these wards. Half of these patients are children aged about 3-6 years. On the day, 39 new patients were admitted with diarrhoea symptoms. Of them, 14 ones were diarrhoea-affected.

Relative Nazmul Huda of patient Rozina alleged, there is no space in the child ward; good treatment is not available because of huge patients, he added.

A nurse Shahida of Ward No.10 said, "We are advising relatives for giving food to children after washing hands. We are also advising them for feeding saline. They are also taught how to make saline. Green coconut water is also advised."

But she denied the complaint of not giving attention to patients.

The pressure of diarrhoea patients is higher in Ward No-14. One relative of a patient in the ward Samia Islam said, "I have been staying with my patient since Monday. Diarrhoea patients are not getting seats. We are staying on floor without fan. We are suffering."

A physician at Medicine Department Mahabub Rahman Badsha said, the number of diarrhoea patients has increased due to heat and food poisoning. "The number of patients is increasing. We are trying our best to treat," he added.

RMCH's Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said, the hospital has shortage of beds; diarrhoea patents have increased due to heat; compared to last year, this year the number has increased; now 82 diarrhoea patients are being treated in the child ward.











