Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:43 AM
Home Foreign News

Congress's revival essential for democracy, society: Sonia

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

NEW DELHI, Apr 5: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity at all levels of the organisation and said their party's revival is not just important for them but also for democracy and society even as she slammed the government for targeting the Opposition and "spreading maximum fear and intimidation".
"The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience [are] under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance...," Gandhi said in her address to the Congress Parliamentary Party. She said she is determined to do whatever is needed to ensure unity. The comments came weeks before the party's chintan shivir (brainstorming camp) is being organised following Congress's debacle in the elections held in five states in February and March. The Congress lost power in Punjab and did poorly in four other states. Gandhi called the election results "shocking and painful".    -HT



