Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:42 AM
France says to expel 35 Russian diplomats

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

PARIS,Apr,5: France on Monday said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
A ministry source, who asked not to be named, said 35 Russian diplomats would be expelled.
"This action is part of a European approach," the foreign ministry statement added. "Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans," it said. Germany on Monday expelled a "significant number" of Russian diplomats in what Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called a response to the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

