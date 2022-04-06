Video
Lanka president loses parliament majority

New finance minister quits after one day

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

COLOMBO, Apr 5: Sri Lanka's president lost his  parliamentary majority Tuesday as former allies urged his resignation, following days of street protests over the island nation's crippling economic crisis.
Severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials -- along with record inflation and crippling power cuts -- have inflicted widespread misery in the country's most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's once-powerful ruling coalition is in turmoil after a string of defections, capped Tuesday by the announcement of the new finance minister's resignation just one day after taking office.
Public anger is at a fever pitch, with crowds attempting to storm the homes of several government figures since the weekend and large demonstrations elsewhere in the country.
One newly independent lawmaker who broke ranks with the president's party told parliament it was time for the leader to step down and make room for others to address the worsening crisis.
"If we don't act now, there will be a river of blood in the country," said Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.
"We have to forget party politics and ensure an interim government."
Tuesday's parliamentary session was the first since dozens of MPs withdrew their support for Rajapaksa's government, including 16 lawmakers from the president's own Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) and its former coalition allies.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned Tuesday just a day after he was appointed to the post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the island nation suffers a crippling economic crisis.
"Whilst I regret the inconvenience caused, I believe I have always acted in the best interests of the country," a statement from Sabry said, adding that"fresh and proactive and unconventional steps" were needed to solve the country's problems.    -AFP


