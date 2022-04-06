Video
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:42 AM
Rasool allrounder show script Jamal's thrilling victory  

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

A sterling allround performance of Indian recruit Parvez Rasool helped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club edge Prime Bank Cricket Club past by one wicket in a thrilling Dhaka Premier League (DPL) contest in ULAB ground in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Parvez Rasool claimed 4-25 to play a vital role in restricting Prime Bank for 265-9 and later his 51 ball-65 not outdrove the side to the victory in the penultimate ball of the innings, as Jamal reached 266-9.
Rasool made the eventual difference, coming to bat at No.7 batter. But the platform was set by opener Shykat Ali who struck 64 ball-65 and captain Imrul Kayes made 52 off 79. But Jamal tasted a middle-order collapse after the departure of Kayes and Shykat. However, Rasool's impetus made it Jamal's day and gave Prime Bank only the second defeat in eighth match.
Earlier Anamul Haque Bijoy continued his rich vein of form for Prime Bank, hitting 77 off 61 while Abhimanyu Easwarn made 62 not out.
In the day's other match at BKSP-3 ground, Brothers Union outclassed Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by 36 runs. Brothers Union amassed
309-4 in their 50-over allocation before wrapping up Rupganj Tigers for 273.     -BSS



