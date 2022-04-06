Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD - Mexico Virtual Business Platform launched

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Business Correspondent

To create better opportunities and bring the business community of Bangladesh and Mexico in a single platform, a Virtual Business Platform of Mexico - Bangladesh has been launched on Monday night through a webinar organized by Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE).
 While Speaking at the webinar, FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Jashim Uddin said, Diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Mexico were officially established on 8 July 1975. Since then, the relations between the two countries have gradually enhanced, but have not yet reached to its fullest potential.
Highlighting the rapid development and favourable investment policy in Bangladesh, the FBCCI Chief urged Mexico to invest in R&D in the thriving sectors with new innovation like agro-based products, frozen fish, FMCG, diversified jute and leather goods, automobile pharmaceuticals, plastic goods, home furnishings and home textiles, light engineering, ceramics, home appliances furniture and information technology.
 FBCCI Director Abul Kasem Khan presented a Power Point presentation on trade and investment opportunities and potentials in Bangladesh and Mexico.
 Ambassador of Mexico to India (concurrent to Bangladesh) Federico Salas Lotfe,  Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico Ms Abida Islam, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Amb. Sergio Ley, Vice-chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Agustin Garcia Rechy, FBCCI Director Ms. Prity Chakraborty and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the webinar where it was moderated by Manager of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Ms. Jessica Ortiz.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD - Mexico Virtual Business Platform launched
Exports rise by whopping 54.82pc to $4.76b in March
Premier Leasing & Finance gets new MD
WB says war shocks to drag on Asian economies
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Importance of strengthening BD-US relations
Chinese firm to invest $12.89m in Mongla EPZ
Bangladesh seeks diversified investment from US


Latest News
Trump's daughter to testify to US Capitol assault probe: Report
North Korea's nukes could eliminate South: Kim Jong Un's sister
Khulna’s Meem tops them all in MBBS admission test
Vessel carrying equipment leaves St. Petersburg for Rooppur
Two Rohingyas arrested from airport area with Yaba pills
Int'l Rating Chess: 30 players share top slot after second round
Mismanagement behind submersion of haor areas’ crops: BNP
Momen proposes roadmap with USAID for taking mega projects
Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
Tipu-Preeti murder: Masum gives confessional statement at court
Most Read News
Trump's daughter to testify to US Capitol assault probe: Report
MBBS admission test result published, pass rate 55.13pc
Russian Foreign Minister ) meets with United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General
Two on four-day remand over Maisha death
20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for 15 days since Mar 15
Govt doesn't interfere in judiciary: Quader
Ukraine-Russia war: A threat for global economy
Sri Lankan crisis: An eye-opener for developing countries
US eager to sign two defence deals with BD
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft