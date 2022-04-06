BD - Mexico Virtual Business Platform launched

To create better opportunities and bring the business community of Bangladesh and Mexico in a single platform, a Virtual Business Platform of Mexico - Bangladesh has been launched on Monday night through a webinar organized by Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE).

While Speaking at the webinar, FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Jashim Uddin said, Diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Mexico were officially established on 8 July 1975. Since then, the relations between the two countries have gradually enhanced, but have not yet reached to its fullest potential.

Highlighting the rapid development and favourable investment policy in Bangladesh, the FBCCI Chief urged Mexico to invest in R&D in the thriving sectors with new innovation like agro-based products, frozen fish, FMCG, diversified jute and leather goods, automobile pharmaceuticals, plastic goods, home furnishings and home textiles, light engineering, ceramics, home appliances furniture and information technology.

FBCCI Director Abul Kasem Khan presented a Power Point presentation on trade and investment opportunities and potentials in Bangladesh and Mexico.

Ambassador of Mexico to India (concurrent to Bangladesh) Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico Ms Abida Islam, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Amb. Sergio Ley, Vice-chairman of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Agustin Garcia Rechy, FBCCI Director Ms. Prity Chakraborty and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the webinar where it was moderated by Manager of the Asia Pacific Business Section, COMCE Ms. Jessica Ortiz.