Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:42 AM
Exports rise by whopping 54.82pc to $4.76b in March

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business correspondent

Country's export earnings witnessed a whopping 54.82 per cent growth in March fetching $4,762.22 million buoyed by the healthy performances of the RMG, manufactured commodities, leather and leather products and specialized textiles.
According to the latest figures of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the single-month export earnings are also 34.22 per cent higher than the strategic export target of $3,548 million. The single-month export earnings in March 2021 were 3,076.03 million.
The EPB statistics also showed that the export earnings during the July-March period of the current fiscal year (FY22) reached $38,605.67 million with a healthy 33.41 per cent growth.
The country's export-oriented sectors bagged $28,938.35 million during the July-March period of the last fiscal year (FY21).
During this nine-month period, the RMG shipment grew by 33.81 per cent to fetch $31,428.4 million.
Of the receipts, around $17,119.90 million came from knitwear shipments, while woven items fetched around $14,308.50 million, according to the EPB.
Two other major export sectors-agricultural and leather and leather products-also saw 28.35 per cent growth to earn $958.46 million and 30.95 per cent growth to bag $896.8 million respectively during this nine-month period.
Besides, fish, pharmaceuticals and plastic products also posted impressive growth during this period.
The data mentioned that all sectors, except jute and jute goods, had been performing well in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.
Jute and jute goods suffered a negative growth of 6.97 per cent during this July-March period.
Mohammad Hatem, executive president, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said though the export earnings have increased, their profit margin has declined due to high price of raw materials.
"Yarn price, freight fare - everything has increased, but the buyers did not increase the retail price. Sometimes export goes bellow our manufacturing cost, and we make a marginal profit," Hatem said.  
During the first nine months of the current fiscal, earnings from frozen and live fish sector rose by 18.53 per cent to $ 436 million which was $ 368 million at the same time a year earlier.
Export income from agricultural products increased to $ 958 million with 28.35 per cent growth. It was $ 747 million at the similar period of the earlier fiscal.
During this period, the pharmaceutical sector earned $ 145 million with 22.52 per cent growth while it was $ 119 million accordingly a year ago.


