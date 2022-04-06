Premier Leasing & Finance gets new MD



Md. Fazlur Rahman

Md. Fazlur Rahman having 36 years practical experience in Banking & Financial Sector joined as Managing Director in Premier Leasing & Finance Limited on March 29 last.He was also the Managing Director of Hajj Finance Company Limited from June, 2018 to May, 2019. After completion his academic education (Masters in Economics),. Md. Fazlur Rahman started his Banking career in Pubali Bank Limited through recruited by Bangladesh Bank Recruitment Committee (BRC) in 1983.Thereafter, he worked in National Bank Limited, EXIM Bank Limited and NCC Bank Limited in different capacity at Branch and Head Office. Born in 1961 Md. Fazlur Rahman has also completed Banking Diploma (Part-1) from Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.