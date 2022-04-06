Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - Tuesday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the DSE, slid 24.61 points to settle at 6,694. DSEX lost 77.61 points in the past two straight sessions. Two other indices also closed lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, losing 4.08 points to finish at 2,464 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 1.27 points to close at 1,460.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, came down to Tk 5.75 billion, which was 7.25 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 6.20 billion.

Prices of more than 75 per cent of traded issues fell on the prime bourse, as out of 381 issues traded, 286 declined, 51 advanced and 44 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 486 million changing hands, closely followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 325 million), IPDC Finance (Tk 306 million), GSP Finance (Tk 253 million) and VFS Thread Dyeing (Tk 151 million).

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 54 points to settle at 19,646 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 32 points to close at 11,786. -BSS









