Wednesday, 6 April, 2022, 8:41 AM
Chinese firm to invest $12.89m in Mongla EPZ

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Business Desk

China owned company M/s. Xihe Textile Technology Bangladesh Ltd is going to set up a garments manufacturing industry in Mongla EPZ with an investment of US$ 12.89 million. 2892 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory, says a press release.
This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 5 million pieces of Woven garments and 2.3 million pcs Knit garments. Mentionable, they have another RMG factory named M/s. Garments Manufacture JINLITE Bangladesh in Mongla EPZ.
An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Xihe Textile Technology Bangladesh Ltd at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday.
 Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Yang Jilai, Managing Director of Xihe Textile Technology Bangladesh Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were present during the signing ceremony.


