Bangladesh seeks diversified investment from US

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday sought diversified investment from the United States, noting that it is time to look beyond the energy sector while investing in his country.

"Bangladesh is doing pretty well. But most of the investment (from the US) has been in the energy sector. Maybe it is time to look beyond that," he said, while noting that the US is Bangladesh's biggest trading partner with the largest accumulated investment in the country, according to different details available in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Before the formal beginning of the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at the US Department of State, Momen said he is looking forward to a more enhanced and "rock-solid" relationship with the United States of America.

The two countries discussed what they can do together to strengthen the partnership as Bangladesh sought wider and diversified cooperation from the US, said officials in the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Bangladesh-US diplomatic ties (April 4, 1972), the meeting began at 1:30pm (Washington DC time) and lasted for around 45 minutes.

Lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam accompanied Momen at the meeting.

UNB adds: In his remarks before the meeting formally commenced, Secretary Blinken expressed happiness for being able to work together on strengthening the partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

Separately speaking at a reception in Washington on Monday marking the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the US Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed hope that the Bangladesh-US economic partnership will be an effective platform to facilitate economic cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

To further consolidate the economic partnership, the foreign minister said, the two countries established the 'Economic Partnership Consultation Mechanism' which held its first meeting virtually in September 2020 and the second one is scheduled to be held on June 2, 2022.

"We heartily believe that our bilateral relations with the US will flourish in the coming days and will certainly contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation," Momen said, adding that he is confident that these ties would continue to grow in the next 50 years.

Also, recently, the US-Bangladesh Business Council was launched last year to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

Deputy Administrator, USAID Isobel Coleman, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam, representatives from the US Government, private sector and civil society joined.

The foreign minister said their government level engagements have been complimented by a growing people-to-people connectivity as well as increasing interaction between various organizations.

The sizable number of Bangladesh Diaspora scattered all across the USA act as an essential bridge between the two nations, he said.

The foundation of this warm bilateral relationship was laid down by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he visited the country in October 1974 and met the US President, Momen recalled.

Since then, he said, they have converged in an expanding collaboration in the pursuit of common foreign policy objectives, both bilaterally and globally.

Momen thanked the government of the USA for the persistent commitment and continued efforts towards a durable solution of the Rohingya crisis.

















