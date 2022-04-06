ECNEC approves 12 projects involving Tk 12,016.88cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her official residence Ganabhaban virtually presiding over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The approval was given during the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting held at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of Dhaka with its Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

While briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said of the total Tk 12,016.88cr estimated cost, Tk 7,990.14 crore will come from the government exchequer.

Besides, Tk 3,000.39 crore will come from foreign sources and Tk 594.43 crore will come from the own fund of the concerned organisations, said the planning minister.

The main project operations include construction of five bridges, two overpasses, one flyover, 32 box culverts, 43 pipe culverts, 5-km RCC retaining wall, 37.6-km water drain, seven solid waste management units (including landfilling stations), nine deep tube-wells and water supply systems, 2.20-km walkway, 5,000sq km playground and three bus terminals as well as installation of 130-km street lighting.

According to the project factsheet, the 'Urban Development and City Governance (UDCG)' project will be implemented in Gazipur and Cumilla cities and Cox's Bazar municipality by December 2027.

The Local Government Engineering Department will execute the project at a cost of Tk 3397.81 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will finance Tk 2,215.56 crore as loan for the project and the remaining Tk 1182.25 crore will come from the government's fund.

In terms of cost, two other large projects are "Expansion and Strengthening of Electrical Infrastructure in DESCO Area in Dhaka" with the estimated cost of Tk 2,272.47 crore (to be implemented by March 2026) and "Essential Drugs Company Limited, Manikganj Plant Establishment" with Tk 1,905.26 crore (to be implemented by March 2027).

Other approved fresh projects include "Rural Infrastructure Development in Greater Pabna and Bogra Districts (Phase II)" project with Tk 1,400 crore; "Jhenaidah District Rural Infrastructure Development" project with Tk 500 crore; "President Md. Abdul Hamid Shilpakala Academy and Regional Cultural Center, Mithamin, Kishoreganj" project with Tk 59.56 crore; "Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (Phase II)" project with Tk 443.94 crore; "Rehabilitation of Coastal Dams in Tazumuddin and Lalmohan Upazilas (Bhola), Development of Drainage System and Protection of Banks (Phase I)" project with Tk 1096.60 crore; "Development of Irrigation and Drainage System in Purbadhala Upazila of Netrokona District" Project with Tk 205.94 crore; and "River bank protection work, wave protection and canal re-excavation in 10 upazilas of Kishoreganj district" project with Tk 654.26 crore.

The two revised projects are "Construction / Reconstruction of Government Shishu Paribar (Orphanages) and Chhota Moni Nibas Hostel (1st revised)" project; "Irrigation Management Improvement (IMI) (For Muhuri Irrigation) (3rd revised) Project.

The cost of the Shishu Paribar project was increased to Tk 385 crore in the first revision from Tk 296.72 crore in its original design. Besides, the project deadline was extended to June 2024 instead of June 2021.

















