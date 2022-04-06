Video
Savar students protest transport worker’s behaviour

Published : Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The students of Savar Government College are demonstrating in front of their college, protesting the attack on a fellow student by a transport worker.
Makarias Das, Inspector of Savar Model Police Station, said a heated argument broke out between Yunus Kabir Selim, 18, a first year student of the college and son of Matiar Rahman of Palashbari in Ashulia, and a conductor of Welcome Paribahan over half- fare for students. Selim said he along with another friend boarded the bus from Palashbari Bus Stand, and one of his friends got on from Polli Bidyut office point. They paid Tk 30 instead of Tk 22.
Despite identifying themselves as students, the bus conductor abused them physically and verbally. At one stage, Selim's hand was cut against the windowpane of the bus.        -UNB



