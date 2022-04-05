Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

FF, 8 others killed in road accidents

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent 

Nine people, including a Freedom Fighter were killed in road accidents in six districts of the country.
Two died in two separate road accidents in Dhaka. Sadman Shakib, 31 and Abdul Latif, 48 were killed in covered van accidents in Rampura and Gulshan.
Both were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). At around 6:00am, the doctor declared Shakib dead. Abdul Latif died at 9:00am while undergoing treatment.
Rampura Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajjad Hossain Bhuiyan said, a covered van hit Sadman while he was crossing the road in front of Rampura TV Center around 5:30am.
The SI added, "Driver of the covered van Sajib was arrested and the victim's
body was kept in the DMCH morgue for autopsy."
Abdul Latif was seriously injured while fruits carrying pick up van collide with roadside island at Gulshan 2. He was a fruits merchant at Gulshan area.
Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Chuadanga. One died when a tractor overturned in Jivannagar Upazila and two died when a truck overturned in Alamdanga Upazila.
The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 38, son of Ahidul Islam of Ibrahimpur village in Damurhuda upazila, Ashiq Rahman, 28, son of Hafizul Islam of the same village and Hasan Ali, 13, son of Ali Ahmed of Goalpara village in Alamdanga upazila.
A Freedom Fighter named Syed Halimur Rashid was killed in a road accident in Joypurhat. The accident took place at the bus stop area of the district headquarters on the Joypurhat-Bogra regional highway on Monday. He was a resident of Housing Estate, Joypurhat.
Jaipurhapt OC Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident and said that the body of the deceased was recovered and kept in the morgue of Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Juba League leader Rahmat Ali, 45, was killed in a road mishap in Islamabad area of Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila. He is the son of late Churu Rahman of Budhanti village in Budhanti union of the upazila.
Chhatra League leader Ibrahim Roman, 23, was killed when he was hit by a trolley in Barabaria Bazar area of Manikganj Sadar upazila. The accident took place around 2:00pm on Monday.
Ibrahim Roman was Vice-President of Balra Union Chhatra League in Harirampur upazila. He was the son of Ismail Sikder of North Pipulia village in Balra union.
When the locals brought him to Harirampur Upazila Health Complex after the accident, the doctor on duty declared him dead.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF, 8 others killed in road accidents
Suicides 3-fold over  homicides: Police  
Mongla Port Authority Bill, 2022 passed in parliament
Pakistan's top court hears arguments on Imran Khan's dissolving parliament
US eager to sign two defence deals with BD
Congestion causes loss of Tk 3,700cr a year
Biden expresses confidence to flourish Washington, Dhaka partnership
US defence contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft