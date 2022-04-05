FF, 8 others killed in road accidents

Nine people, including a Freedom Fighter were killed in road accidents in six districts of the country.

Two died in two separate road accidents in Dhaka. Sadman Shakib, 31 and Abdul Latif, 48 were killed in covered van accidents in Rampura and Gulshan.

Both were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). At around 6:00am, the doctor declared Shakib dead. Abdul Latif died at 9:00am while undergoing treatment.

Rampura Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajjad Hossain Bhuiyan said, a covered van hit Sadman while he was crossing the road in front of Rampura TV Center around 5:30am.

The SI added, "Driver of the covered van Sajib was arrested and the victim's

body was kept in the DMCH morgue for autopsy."

Abdul Latif was seriously injured while fruits carrying pick up van collide with roadside island at Gulshan 2. He was a fruits merchant at Gulshan area.

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Chuadanga. One died when a tractor overturned in Jivannagar Upazila and two died when a truck overturned in Alamdanga Upazila.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 38, son of Ahidul Islam of Ibrahimpur village in Damurhuda upazila, Ashiq Rahman, 28, son of Hafizul Islam of the same village and Hasan Ali, 13, son of Ali Ahmed of Goalpara village in Alamdanga upazila.

A Freedom Fighter named Syed Halimur Rashid was killed in a road accident in Joypurhat. The accident took place at the bus stop area of the district headquarters on the Joypurhat-Bogra regional highway on Monday. He was a resident of Housing Estate, Joypurhat.

Jaipurhapt OC Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident and said that the body of the deceased was recovered and kept in the morgue of Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Juba League leader Rahmat Ali, 45, was killed in a road mishap in Islamabad area of Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila. He is the son of late Churu Rahman of Budhanti village in Budhanti union of the upazila.

Chhatra League leader Ibrahim Roman, 23, was killed when he was hit by a trolley in Barabaria Bazar area of Manikganj Sadar upazila. The accident took place around 2:00pm on Monday.

Ibrahim Roman was Vice-President of Balra Union Chhatra League in Harirampur upazila. He was the son of Ismail Sikder of North Pipulia village in Balra union.

When the locals brought him to Harirampur Upazila Health Complex after the accident, the doctor on duty declared him dead.