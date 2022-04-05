Suicides 3-fold over  homicides: Police  

The suicide rate among young people has increased especially in urban areas since the beginning of the Covid pandemic and the reason behind such incidents is isolation, experts opined.

However, experts and various research reports also suggest that at present the pattern of suicide has surpassed the traditional ways of committing suicide.

Such as in this digital era young children and people are leaving their messages on social platforms like facebook, even they are killing themselves after coming live on social media, creating a great worry among parents and people from every corner.

One such recent case is Arko Priya Dhar, a ten-grade student of Mymensingh Govt Bidyamoyee Balika High School who committed suicide on March 13 and left a message by keeping a couple of complaints against her parents.

Similarly, Fakrul Islam, 33 years old small entrepreneur from Gazipur, was suffering from depression after repeatedly failing in his chicken farm business.

He went on Facebook live and committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday.

After their suicides, social media was flooded with posts as many of their

fellows claimed that they had been suffering from depression and social isolation.

His father, Nazrul Islam, a retired primary school teacher, said he was trying to run this business but could not be successful due to the sudden death of the chickens on his farm.

However, on March 28, a girl from Dhaka, Modhubagh, called 999 and informed the police officials that his brother gave a suicide threat and after that, he closed the door.

They have failed to open the door despite knocking on the door.

Later, the Hatirjheel police went to the spot and saved the 23-year old man by breaking open the door.

The police officials found him unconscious as he consumed excessive number of sleeping pills in an attempt to commit suicide.

However, according to police information, suicide is three times more than murder as there were 219 murders in the capital in 2020 but there were 618 suicide cases that includes children to the elderly people, from working-class to upper class-lower class, educated-less educated, there are all kinds of people in this list.

In 2021, 16 people were killed in Dhaka city but the number of people who committed suicide in the same year was about 695 which is four times more than murder.

Experts and researchers think that both killings and suicides both cases are related to multiple social and financial reasons.

Observing such a present trend, Dr Mehtab Khanam, an eminent mental health expert, said that at present people are facing a kind of isolation from each other that prompts them to take an extreme decisions like suicide.

She also noted that such a trend is visible globally, "People now tend to kill themselves, which is alarming for us. The big reason behind such a cause is the lack of mental health care. They are suffering from mental pressure, character disorder, depression, and other issues that provoke them to commit suicide," she said.

She also noted that people commit suicide for various reasons including flawed personality, depression, and drugs but the people who are socially isolated are more prone to suicide than others, she added.

"There is no specific reason that prompts people to commit suicide, rather it can be said that the instincts of an individual, mental condition, socio-cultural-economic atmosphere, and many other vulnerable situations are responsible for suicide," she said.

Asked what steps could be helpful to stop such a trend, she said creating awareness among mass people about mental health is very much needed.

Mekhla Sarkar is an Associate Professor of the Psychiatry Department in the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital said that people think of dying when they face some difficult times in their lives.

"Problem is they forget human beings are the dominant species in this planet because they are capable to adopt any situation. But people commit suicide when they go through psychological troubles which is also curable but they ignore it," she said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report-2015, at least one person is committing suicide every 40 seconds across the world, raising the yearly global figure to 800,000.

The report also says Bangladesh ranks 10th in the list of high suicide-prone countries as eight people in every 100,000 are taking their own lives.







