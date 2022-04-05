Congestion causes loss of Tk 3,700cr a year





Tejgaon in the city experience a long traffic jam much to the sufferings of commuters on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In response to a writ petition, the then HC bench comprising Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi had on July 21 in 2019 ordered the government to formulate a 'master plan' involving experts in order to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city Dhaka.

Citing a study report, the writ petition mentioned that the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in its study report of 2019 said Bangladesh lost Tk 3,700 crore a year, which is equal to 11 per cent of the national budget, due to the traffic congestion in Dhaka.

Talking to this correspondent, Supreme Court Advocate Israt Hasan, who filed the petition as public interest, said the High Court directed the government to formulate a master plan in order to reducing traffic congestion, but we did not see any effective steps from the State side even after ending of at around 3 years of court directive.

After two years of lockdowns and school closures, everything is back to normal recently. But, traffic situation turned unbearable for few days specially in the morning. School, college, university students and office-goers suffered the worst during this time.

Severe traffic jams lasting hours were seen in the past few days in various parts of the capital, including Mohakhali, Farmgate, Kawran Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Banani, Moghbazar and Mohammadpur.

Members of law enforcement agencies were struggling to handle the pressure of vehicles.

Advocate Israt Hasan said 50 lakh work hours time is reportedly wasted in Dhaka everyday due to severe traffic jam and therefore, huge amount of money meant for around Tk 56,000 crore is lost.

According to the study report published by the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) said the country lost an estimated Tk 55,685 crore due to traffic congestion in Dhaka alone in 2021.

Another study found that Bangladesh lost Tk 56,000 crore (US$6.5 billion) in 2020 from traffic jams.

According to ARI estimates, the country loses Tk 1.38 billion ($160 million) every day due to traffic jams.

In another study report of 2019, the ARI said that the economy lost Tk 3,700 crore a year, which is equal to 11 per cent of the national budget, due to traffic congestions in Dhaka.

In 2018 they found Dhaka traffic wastes 5 million work hours and costs the economy Tk 37,000 crore ($4.35 billion).

In a 2018 study, the World Bank had said people in Dhaka face a waste of 3.8 million work hours, but BUET researchers said the amount is five million work hours.

The latest study report of ARI said that due to the poor traffic and road management vehicular speed decreased in Dhaka from 21 kilometers per hour (kmph) to about 6.5 kmph in the last 12 years that caused 40 per cent of fuel wastage.

The latest study also found 74 per cent of accidents in Dhaka occur when pedestrians cross the streets.

Md Hadiuzzaman, Director of ARI, said poor traffic management is causing huge financial losses to the country.

He also said that the government should formulate a master plan in order to reducing the traffic congestion for the greater interest of the country's economy and its people.









