HC imposes travel ban on Abdul Muhith

The High Court (HC) on Monday imposed travel ban on Abdul Muhith, chairman of Banco Securities and directed him to surrender his passport before the court.

In response to a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque Akand also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why his bail should not be cancelled.

Authorities of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), regulator of the capital market, scrutinize the integrated customer account information in Banco Securities as part of regular monitoring. During their inspection, the monitoring department of the stock exchange initially found a deficit of Tk 66 crore of Banco securities.