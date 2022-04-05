Video
Sweden renews accord with TIB to accelerate anti-corruption movement

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

Sweden and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) have signed grant agreements for the four consecutive times to accelerate the anti-corruption movement.
Christine Johansson, Head of Development Cooperation of the Embassy on behalf of Sweden and Dr Iftekharuzzaman Executive Director on behalf of TIB signed a five-year contract at Swedish Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.
Under the agreement, TIB will implement the "Participatory Action against Corruption: Towards Transparency and Accountability" (PACTA) project by 2022-2028.
In addition to Sweden, TIB is being co-sponsored by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom and the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) of Switzerland.
Under the agreement, Sweden will pay TIB about 5.34 million dollar for five years for the project.
The overall objective of the PACTA project is to build a more inclusive, equitable and non-discriminatory society in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to contribute to the prevention of corruption.
 The project will help increase public participation against corruption and also help make public access to services easier and more transparent.


