FFP programme: Move to raise number of beneficiaries

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

Considering the sufferings of poor and ultra-poor people due to price hike of rice, oil and other commodities, the Food Ministry is likely to increase number of beneficiaries for its Food Friendly Programme (FFP) at Tk10 per kg of rice. According to the proposal of the ministry, the number will be increased to 60 lakh families from the existing number of 50,10,710.
A proposal to increase the number of FFP beneficiaries has already been forwarded to the Prime Minister considering the overall situation of the country. Once, the PM clears the proposal, the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority will increase the number and allocate rice for them.
While talking to this correspondent, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told that the ministry is planning to increase the number of FFP beneficiaries considering the sky-high price of rice, oil and other essential commodities. The government has launched the FFP to lessen the sufferings of people.
"Considering the overall situation, we have discussed with the Prime Minister. However, we have yet to get her approval. But, we are doing the preparatory works including estimation for the increasing number," he said, adding, "If the number is increased, the people will get relieved and rice price will be reduced. Considering the matter, we are planning to increase the number."
Regarding the issue, Director General of the DG Food Sakhawat Hossain told this correspondent that the authority is prepared for increasing number of beneficiaries. The Deputy Commissioners and District Controllers of Food (DC Food) are ready to allocate rice for the increasing number of beneficiaries.
"We will work following the instruction of the ministry," he added.


