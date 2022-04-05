Video
Consumers rights body summons 4 oil refiners to explain shortage of edible oil in market

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

The National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate has again called four edible oil refineries in the country on Wednesday to explain the reason for the sudden reduction in the supply of oil in the market in March as compared to last February.
AHM Safiquzzaman, Director General of Consumer Rights, told journalists after the first meeting of the Task Force on Review of Commodity Prices and Market Situation in the conference room of the Commerce Ministry on Monday.
The four edible oil refining companies are Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, TK Group, S Alam Group and Bashundhara Group. The four organizations had submitted their explanation to the consumer rights body on March 30. However, the department could not be satisfied with their explanations.
That is why the Consumer Rights Protection Directorate on Wednesday summoned the representatives of the four refining companies to know their views on various irregularities in the supply of edible oil at the mills level and reduction of oil supply in the market.
Safiquzzaman told journalists, "A decision on the matter would be taken after Wednesday. We have seen that it has definitely reduced the production compared to our supply. We have given a report to the Ministry in this regard. I called them (the four edible oil refineries) again next Wednesday."
The National Directorate of Consumer Protection has started inspecting the refineries in the wake of allegations that the company's manipulation has created an artificial soybean oil crisis in the market, even though there was no shortage of edible oil imports. Initially, it found evidence of negligence of four companies.


