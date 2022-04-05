Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 April, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 4: At least 20 people including five policemen were injured in a clash between police and garment workers at Kalurghat in Boalkhali upazila on Monday.
The workers of Regent Textile were obstructed whey they tried to enter their factory in the morning for collecting their dues.
At one stage, they staged demonstrations in front of the factory.
On information, police rushed to the spot and charged baton to disperse them, triggering a clash, said acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akter.
The workers also pelted brickbats targeting police during the clash. The injured people were taken to Boalkhali upazila Health Complex.
The protesting workers said the factory authorities declared to suspend their production on March 16.
As the workers demanded their dues of the month of March and April, the owners of the factory assured them of clearing their dues on April 4.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram
5 suspects put on 5-day remand
Two prisoners die at Ctg jail
Two on four-day remand over Maisha death
HC directs CAAB, others to kill mosquito larvae at HSIA
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Book on health sector’s dev launched
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan


Latest News
'My husband becomes victim of forced disappearance by law enforcers'
Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO
1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr
Survey finds 114 tigers in Sundarbans
Bribery case: Ex-DIG Mizan appeals to HC seeking acquittal
Govt using courts to subdue opponents: BNP
90,000 tonnes of edible oil imported after VAT reduction: Tipu
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp guts BRAC training centre, 2 houses
India named Vinay Hohan Kwatra as new foreign secretary
Bangladesh Bar Council election on May 25
Most Read News
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Furniture trader gunned down in B'baria
'Nipiraner Biruddhe Shahbagh' forms a human chain
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche
Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March
10 feet long python rescued from Bagerhat village
Ctg admin forms 5 teams during Ramadan
Kohat
Nearly 3,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin falls into trap of West!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft