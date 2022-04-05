20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 4: At least 20 people including five policemen were injured in a clash between police and garment workers at Kalurghat in Boalkhali upazila on Monday.

The workers of Regent Textile were obstructed whey they tried to enter their factory in the morning for collecting their dues.

At one stage, they staged demonstrations in front of the factory.

On information, police rushed to the spot and charged baton to disperse them, triggering a clash, said acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akter.

The workers also pelted brickbats targeting police during the clash. The injured people were taken to Boalkhali upazila Health Complex.

The protesting workers said the factory authorities declared to suspend their production on March 16.

As the workers demanded their dues of the month of March and April, the owners of the factory assured them of clearing their dues on April 4. -UNB