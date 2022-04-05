5 suspects put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka Court on Sunday placed five persons on a five-day remand each in a case filed over killing two people, including former AL general secretary of Motijheel Awami League Jahidul Islam Tipu, in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur.

Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order after Mohammad Yasin Sikder, an Inspector of Detective Branch of Police, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer for each.

The remanded accused are Omar Farooq (52), AL general secretary of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward-10 unit, Abu Saleh Sikder, also known as Shooter Saleh (38), Nasir Uddin alias Killer Nasir (38), Morshedul Alam alias Kayla Palash (51) and Abul Hossain Mohammad Arfan Ullah Imam Khan alias Damal (45).

On March 28, the main accused Masum Mohammad Akash was placed on a seven-day remand in the case for interrogation.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the arrestees were directly involved with the killings. Moreover, a special drive may be needed to arrest others and to recover arms across the country, he said.

So, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the killings and to know whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences, the IO added.

Defence for Omar told the court that his client was picked up by RAB from Tipu's janaza and was not shown arrested in any case.

On the other hand, defence submitted separate petitions seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that the accused had no links with the killings.







