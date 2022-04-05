Two prisoners die at Ctg jail

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 4: Two under-trial prisoners died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital within a span of an hour, said jail authorities on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Rafique, 54 and Babul Mia, 38 of Chandanish upazila of the district. With the two fresh deaths, four people have so far died at the jail this week.

Dewan Mohammad Tariqul Islam, jailer of the Chattogram Central Jail, said Rafique, an accused in a case related to clash, complained of chest pain around 5 am after having sehri.

Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead. -UNB









